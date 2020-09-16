The Pink Floyd cover in the Dune trailer was worked out over FaceTime by composer Hans Zimmer. The trailer for Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated take on Frank Herbert's iconic book of the same name features a cover of the band's 1973 song "Eclipse" from the Dark Side of the Moon. Much like the reworked version of Nirvana's "Something in the Way" from The Batman trailer, Pink Floyd has seen a major sales uptick, thanks to the new Zimmer and Villeneuve collaboration.

Hans Zimmer has spent most of his time during the public health crisis scoring Dune with all original music. However, he did take a break to conduct a choir over FaceTime from his home studio for the Pink Floyd cover. The composer worked with a 32-piece choir with 4 singers at a time, over the course of 8 sessions remotely. 12 singers provided the main vocals, while 20 provided the choral backing for "Eclipse." Choral contractor Edie Lehmann Boddicker had this to say about the arrangement.

"He wanted to pay homage to the original, very back-phrased sound, a little spaced-out, so the vocals would not sound urgent. There's a kind of joy happening in the track, a lot of hopefulness. It's not despondent, just very peaceful and sounding not of this planet."

The 4 vocalists in each session were all in the same studio together, though they all wore masks while working. During the recording of Dune's "Eclipse," each singer was in their own vocal booth with their own microphones, which were each sanitized afterwards. While this is an unorthodox way of doing things, it also sounds like it was the safest way to get the results that Hans Zimmer was hearing in his head.

In addition to the choir, Hans Zimmer also enlisted the help of programmer Steven Doar, Chinese-American cellist Tina Guo, Colombian bassist Juan Garcia-Herreros, and English guitarist Guthrie Govan for the "Eclipse" sessions. The results are drastically different from Pink Floyd's original take on the song and it only includes 13 lines from it. With that being said, digital sales of the Dark Side of the Moon version have gone up by 1,750% since the Dune trailer dropped last week.

Pink Floyd is no stranger to Dune. The band was handpicked by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the mid-1970s to create the score for his movie that never made it past the development stage. The band agreed to the ill-fated project at the time. So, it's very fitting that Denis Villeneuve and Hans Zimmer brought Pink Floyd back into the mix, which is also a tribute to Jodorowsky at the same time. As for the Chilean-French director's take on the new trailer, he says it's all "very well done," but that it looks "too predictable." Regardless, Jodorowsky is looking forward to seeing Dune when it opens in theaters. Variety was the first to report on the Dune Pink Floyd cover.