The first footage from Denis Villeneuve's Dune is reportedly going to screen in front of Inception next month. Last week, Warner Bros. announced that they had delayed Christopher Nolan's Tenet by two weeks, while giving the rerelease of Inception the July 17th date. For now, everything seems to be on schedule, but there is still a good chance that Tenet could get moved again to a later date, depending on how well the movie theaters across North America are able to open.

Since Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan will pretty much have all eyes on them, the studio is aiming to highlight their other upcoming projects in front of Inception and Tenet. As of this writing, we have not seen any footage from Denis Villeneuve's Dune. We have seen several official images, but no footage has been released for the movie, which is still on target to open in December. Movie theaters have been closed since the middle of March, so it's understandable why a trailer has not been shown in the last 90 days.

Other movies that could be highlighted before the Inception rerelease starts playing back on the big screen include Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, and Godzilla vs. King Kong. As for Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the Dark Knight, that seems like a long shot at the moment since they were barely into production when they had to shut down. The Wonder Woman sequel seems like a sure bet, especially since the release date just got pushed back to the fall. With that being said, Warner Bros. does have their DC FanDome virtual event scheduled for August 22nd, so they might be saving their comic book-related projects for that.

Denis Villeneuve has aimed to make two Dune movies from the start. "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," he said. "The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details." Frank Herbert fans are looking forward to seeing what the visionary director has come up with and a lot are relieved that there will be two movies instead of trying to tackle the dense source material with one standalone project. For those worrying about how the first installment of Dune will work, it apparently stands on its own.

When asked about why he wanted to do a Dune remake in 2020, Denis Villeneuve noted that the source material is quite timely. "No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt. That's why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century," he says. "It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation-the overexploitation-of Earth." Frank Herbert was peering into the Earth's future when he originally wrote the book in 1965. Slash Film was the first to report on the possibility of Dune footage landing in front of the Inception rerelease.