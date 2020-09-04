With the first Dune trailer imminent, new images have been dropping constantly over the last few days, giving us a good idea of what to expect from director Denis Villeneuve's, upcoming sci-fi epic. Well, today is another day of Dune images, with several more images having now been released, each one ready to fill your eyeballs with more gloomy magnificence.

This handful of new images give us another look at Timothée Chalamet's brutally upright posture and regal elegance as Paul Atreides, the heir of the aristocratic House Atreides. In another image, Paul looks to be having a rather intense tête-à-tête with Charlotte Rampling's Gaius Helen Mohiam, the Emperor's Truthsayer, while in another he stands among several members of the Fremen tribe including Javier Bardem as Stilgar, the leader of the tribe, and Zendaya as Paul's love-interest, Chani. The final image is by far one of the more epic shots we have seen from Dune so far and shows an endless army of Harkonnen troops gearing up for battle.

Dune promises to be a science fiction movie unlike any other, with art director Tom Brown recently comparing the scope to that of another highly regarded adaptation. "The sheer scale of it is going to be daunting," Brown said recently. "But I do think it's going to be extremely special. I heard in the paper the other day that they're looking at the new 'Lord of the Rings,' and I firmly believe that. I think it's going to be up there with those kinds of films, really."

Dune is a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, based on the acclaimed novel by writer Frank Herbert. Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The movie boasts a ludicrously impressive, star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

In a recent interview, Oscar Isaac provided some insight into the overall themes of the movie and was quick to let us know that Dune will be so much more than just a big, loud blockbuster. The actor drew attention to the movie's "anti-capitalist and environmental" themes saying, "It's about the destiny of a people, and the different way that cultures have dominated other ones. How do a people respond when it's at the tipping point, when enough is enough, when they're exploited? All those things are things we're seeing around the world right now."

Director Denis Villeneuve added, "Something I deeply love in the book is that there was a strong balance between the masculine power and feminine power," with the director saying that he made sure to keep these ideas present in his adaptation. Dune is scheduled for release on December 18, 2020. This comes to us from Dune News Twitter account.