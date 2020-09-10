Known for axe-throwing, beer-swilling, and generally being a giant, chiselled, chunk of masculinity, no one is going to accuse Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa of being soft. Not to his face, anyway. Of course, even a man built like Momoa is prone to an emotional outburst occasionally, and that is exactly what happened when the actor filmed a particular scene for the upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune.

"There were moments where, you know, you don't want to bitch. And it was funny because Denis -- I've never run this much in my life, and Denis had me run across the desert, because the sun was setting and so we had to get the shot and I had to run through this windstorm. I had to run to Timothee [Chalamet]. I couldn't see where I was going. All I wanted to, I just didn't want to fall on my face and I didn't want to disappoint [Denis Villeneuve]. I'm not the best runner, but I was like, 'I'm not giving up.' The amount of chaffing, and the sweat that had built up. But I was like, 'I'm not gonna give up. I'm not going to give up!' But inside, I was crying like a little baby."

So, while his tears may have been on the inside, that does not make them any less real. It seems that it was not the emotional content of the scene that came close to breaking Momoa's hard, outer shell, instead it was the sheer physicality. It is hard to imagine any kind of physical activity being a strain to Jason Momoa, but director Denis Villeneuve clearly found the behemoth actor's breaking point.

Momoa's is playing the superbly named, Duncan Idaho, the sword master of House Atreides and one of lead character Paul Atreides' mentors. Momoa has previously revealed a few details about the role of Duncan Idaho, comparing him to a certain Scruffy-looking Nerfherder. "It's a pretty massive film and I get to be this little-he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group," Momoa said of his character. "He's kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac."

Dune has been described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune has amassed a hugely impressive cast alongside Jason Momoa that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Dune is directed by Blade Runner 2049 and [Arrival's} Denis Villeneuve who is working from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth.

Dune is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, though this could reportedly be postponed due to the ongoing global circumstances. This comes to us from Cinemanblend.