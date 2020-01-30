Original 1984 Dune star Kyle MacLachlan has broken his silence on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming remake. The first Dune logo for the highly anticipated movie found its way online yesterday and Frank Herbert fans are starting to get excited. Villeneuve has not been shy about his love and passion for the project, which he has likened to Star Wars, but "for adults." Now that the movie is preparing to hit theaters at the end of the year, MacLachlan, who starred as Paul Atreides in David Lynch's adaptation, is throwing support in Timothee Chalamet's corner.

Timothee Chalamet is taking on the Paul Atreides role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake. So far, we have seen very little from the set, other than the few set images from the actors and some more that recently leaked. With that being said, we really don't have a clue as to what Chalamet will be like as Atreides. Regardless, Kyle MacLachlan is excited to see how the young actor does and believes there's room for more than one Dune adaptation. He explains.

"There will be a couple of us out there, running around, there's plenty of room I think. Timothee I think will do a fantastic job, I'm very much looking forward to the vision he has. David Lynch is, of course, a very specific vision, so this will be something completely different I'm sure. Why not have both stand on their own merits?"

David Lynch's 1984 version of Dune has not aged all that well and there are plenty of Frank Herbert fans who were never really into it. Denis Villeneuve was pretty diplomatic when talking about the movie in 2017. "Lynch did an adaptation in the '80s that has some very strong qualities," Villeneuve said. "I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him." The director concluded by stating, "But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I'm trying to make the adaptation of my dreams."

Denis Villeneuve's take on Dune won't have anything to do with David Lynch's vision. Instead, Villeneuve is trying to chase what he saw in his head when he read Frank Herbert's source material as a kid. According to an early reaction to some promotional footage shown, the director has created something unique and epic, which brought the viewer of the footage to tears.

The aforementioned Dune promotional footage has not yet been shown publicly and it probably won't. However, with the logo out there now and some insider footage out, one can assume that the trailer can't be to far off. The Super Bowl is this weekend, so we could see a brief teaser in a few days, but a full-length trailer will more than likely debut in the spring. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. The interview with Kyle MacLachlan was originally conducted by IMDb.