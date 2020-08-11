When working on a new project geared for public consumption, it is always good to temper expectations somewhat, to avoid overselling your vision. This does not appear to be the case with art director Tom Brown, who recently spoke to KIDS FIRST! Film Critics (via IndieWire), about one of his upcoming projects, the remake of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel Dune by acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Brown went all-in on the upcoming film as he compared it favorably to possibly the most influential fantasy movie series of all time, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings.

"I think what Denis Villeneuve is doing is what's called a seminal version of this story. I don't think it will be topped, to be perfectly honest. The sheer scale of it is going to be daunting. But I do think it's going to be extremely special. I heard in the paper the other day that they're looking at the new 'Lord of the Rings,' and I firmly believe that. I think it's going to be up there with those kinds of films, really."

Strong words, which are sure to bring joy to fans of the Dune novels, who have been impatiently waiting for a worthy movie adaptation of the series for decades. Brown's sentiment also flies in the face of the feeling expressed by master filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, when he spoke about his and David Lynch's own attempts to adapt the novels.

"The first time they said it was safe to do Dune, and [David Lynch] did it, I was ill, because it was my dream. They showed the picture in Paris, and my son said, 'You need to see the picture.' I was ill to do that. Ill. And then they start to show the picture, and step by step, I was so happy, so happy, so happy because it was a shitty picture. I realized, Dune, nobody can do it. It's a legend."

Of course, all it takes is for one guy to get it right, and fans will finally be able to enjoy a live-action Dune movie that captures the breadth and imagination of Herbert's work. For now, Brown says that the film, for all intents and purposes, was completed last year, and will be ready for release at the end of 2020. Lead actor Timothée Chalamet has also stated on Twitter that the first trailer for Dune will drop this month, meaning audiences will finally be getting a look at the visuals and atmosphere that Villeneuve has created for his sci-fi magnum opus, and decide for themselves whether it compares to the world of The Lord of the Rings.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script written in collaboration with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Legendary Pictures' upcoming Dune features a dazzling lead cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, Stephen Henderson and Josh Brolin. The film arrives in theaters Dec. 18. This latest news comes from IndieWire.com.