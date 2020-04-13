With the ongoing global situation bringing Hollywood and the entertainment industry to near-enough a complete standstill, it is nice to be reminded that there are some wonderful movies on the cinematic horizon. One of those movies is director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the epic science fiction Dune, and we have now been gifted our first official look at actor Timothée Chalamet as main protagonist Paul Atreides. , as well as the new official logo.

The image depicts Timothée Chalamet walking on his native planet of Caladan while spaceships in the far distance begin transporting his family to their new home of Arrakis. In Dune, Paul's family have inherited ownership of the planet Arrakis, a desert planet that is home to the world's most valuable resource, a superhuman drug called "spice." As the owners of Arrakis, the Atreides become the enemy of rival royal families and the planet's indigenous population, a group of natives known as the Freman.

Working on the movie alongside Denis Villeneuve is cinematographer Grieg Fraser, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Lion. Is other credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zero Dark Theory and Vice. Fraser is known for his more grounded, handheld camera style, which should bring a real sense of scale to the space operatic epic that is Dune.

Along with the image, Chalamet has also been discussing Dune, and what it is that attracted him to the character of Paul Atreides.

"The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero's-journey of sorts. He thinks he's going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that."

Though he has already proven his talent in the likes of Call Me by Your Name and Little Women, Dune marks the young actor's first time leading a giant studio tentpole. Dune is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, and will cover roughly the first half of the book. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Director Denis Villeneuve has also been discussing the movie, stating that, despite what is going on in the world at the moment, with several movies being released straight to digital platforms so that they can be viewed at home, Dune was made to be seen on the big screen.

"Dune was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they're very much in my thoughts. I'm so proud to showcase their hard work. I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as 'Dune' was made to be seen on the big screen."

Warner Bros. is scheduled to release Dune in theaters on December 18. This comes to us from Vanity Fair.

