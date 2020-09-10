The long-awaited Dune trailer for Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel is here. The movie tells the story of Paul Atreides, who must journey through the desert planet Arrakis filled with danger and intrigue on a quest to unite the people of the galaxy. Although the original novel came out in 1965, Villeneuve explained in an interview with Stephen Colbert that the central theme of the story makes it more relevant than ever.

"Dune is a movie about the capacity of adaptation because there's a lot of changes that are coming. That's why I think that Dune is more relevant than ever."

In the past, Denis Villeneuve had explained that Dune will grapple with the topic of humanity trying to bend nature to its will, and how that can lead to disaster, which is certainly something that finds an echo in modern times. Duncan-Brewster, who plays Dr. Liet Kynes, believes their take on the 1965 novel has the capacity to inspire change in the world.

"It's going to be a mammoth moment when people have the chance to experience something that is not only just exquisite, a feast for the eyes, but is also something that we should take home with us and into our hearts. This film can inspire change."

While the first footage for Dune sets the story up as a personal journey for Paul to fulfill his destiny, readers of the novel know the story digs much deeper than that, into the socio-economic reality of an interstellar civilization struggling to move forward during trying times. If the film manages to bring that kind of depth to its cinematic adaptation, Dune will truly become known as a classic of its genre.

Warner Bros. official plot synopsis for Dune describes the film as: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Legendary Pictures' Dune features an eclectic cast comprising of Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, Dave Bautista Glossu Rabban, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stephen Henderson as Thufir Hawat, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. The film is expected to arrive in theaters Dec. 18.