We have our first official look at the sandworms from the new Dune movie. Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) has been hard at work for some time on his adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved and iconic sci-fi novel. Now, ahead of the movie's trailer debut next month, three new Empire Magazine covers have offered us a new look at what Villeneuve has cooked up. Specifically, the gigantic sand-dwelling alien beasts.

This month’s subscriber cover, created exclusively for Empire in collaboration with the filmmakers behind #Dune, is a terrifying glimpse at the colossal sandworms of Arrakis. READ MORE: https://t.co/WYPn8ISZU2pic.twitter.com/3w92hRsDrB — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 28, 2020

The cover in question sees Paul Atreides, plates by Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Little Women) staring down the mouth of a gargantuan sandworm. We don't get a look at the beast in its entirety, but this is our first taste of what these new versions of the creatures will look like. At first glance, they are menacing, hulking and intimidating foes that will be just part of the spectacle coming our way later this year. Assuming the current release date sticks, that is.

The sleeper has awakened. Empire's WORLD-EXCLUSIVE #Dune issue, on sale Thurs 3 September, goes on set on the desert planet of Arrakis – and there are two covers to collect. First up, meet House Atreides. READ MORE: https://t.co/WYPn8ISZU2pic.twitter.com/O9DEtyC4NK — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 28, 2020

Another of the covers focuses on House Atreides. It features Paul, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin). Lastly, we get a glimpse of the Fremen people from the planet Arrakis. It features Stiglar (Javier Bardem), Chani (Zendaya) and Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster). We also see Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho in this image. He is not directly related to the Fremens but is tied to them in some way. While they don't show much we get a sense for the design aesthetic, mostly from the costumes, as well as some glimpses of the sandy backgrounds.

The second collectible cover for Empire’s WORLD-EXCLUSIVE #Dune issue, on sale Thursday 3 September, features the Fremen – plus Liet-Kynes, and Duncan Idaho. READ MORE: https://t.co/WYPn8ISZU2pic.twitter.com/zEVo9sUMYV — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 28, 2020

Dune centers on Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man who was born into a great destiny beyond what he understands. Pauls must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and his people. However, malevolent forces erupt into conflict over the planet's supply of the most precious resource in existence, which can unlock humanity's greatest potential.

The massive ensemble cast also includes Stellan Skarsgard (The Avengers), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Chang Chen (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Charlotte Rampling (45 Years). Denis Villeneuve directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Villeneuve also produced alongside Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert are on board as executive producers.

Much hype has been built around the movie. Though it has been adapted previously, most notably by David Lynch for the big screen, lofty comparisons to Lord of the Rings have been made in regards to Denis Villeneuve's version. The first trailer has been confirmed to arrive on September 9, with Warner Bros. delivering an exclusive teaser in theaters with screenings of Tenet. Some images from the teaser have already leaked online. Dune is set to hit theaters on December 18. Be sure to check out the covers for yourself from Empire.