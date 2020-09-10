The Dune trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic finally dropped yesterday, giving us our first glimpse at the beautifully gloomy atmosphere and complexly plotted desert action that is destined to light up cinemas come the end of the year. Aside from the various character introductions, the trailer also debuted the first footage of the infamous sandworms, and fans can't get enough of the beastly fellows.

YOU HAVE BEEN BLESSED BY THE LEAD SANDWORM FROM DUNE 2020 RETWEET TO BLESS YOUR TRIBES WATER pic.twitter.com/0YR9z4Cr9f — lead sandworm from dune 2020/1 (@liesandarbor) September 9, 2020

The introduction to the sandworm, also known in the novel as "Makers" or "Shai-Hulud", was really the only way to end the highly anticipated trailer and has fans very excited to see more.

THE SHOT OF THE SANDWORM AT THE END HOLY SHIT WHAT A WAY TO END THE TRAILER pic.twitter.com/TKJGWli00P — jen (@lanadeleuze) September 9, 2020

Many even consider the sandworms to be the true star, with the giant creatures easily stealing away the spotlight from lead actor Timothée Chalamet.

Timothee Chalamet: I am the star of this movie

The Sandworm: pic.twitter.com/PHqQvZLRep — Austin: King of the Monsters (@ahouseingotham) September 9, 2020

So impressive is the sandworm, in fact, that it has left many Dune fans resorting to the use of capital letters, and capital letters only, to truly express their excitement.

THE SANDWORM IS SO BIG AND BEAUTIFUL THAT'S ALL I WANTED — AidenRose_ (@AidenRose_) September 9, 2020

While many had been skeptical about the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel, the trailer seems to have done the trick.

This is definitely my kind of movie. What a phenomenal trailer. The DUNE trailer was definitely worth the wait. That sandworm. That cast. I’m sold. They already had me, but they had me again at “What’s in the box?” pic.twitter.com/6c2XwbShh3 — Jeffrey Rex (@ImJeffreyRex) September 9, 2020

The sandworms live on the desert planet Arrakis, with these gigantic worms burrowing deeply into the ground and able to travel swiftly almost unseen. These monstrous creatures are seen as agents of God, with their actions being perceived as being akin to divine intervention. The sandworms are cylindrical worm-like creatures with a fearsome array of crystalline teeth which are used primarily for rasping rocks and sand. They can grow to be hundreds of meters in length, with their mouths being described as growing some eighty meters in diameter. With this in mind, how did Villeneuve and his creative team make them so damn adorable?

Awww hey there, such a good boy! Go fetch us some spice! Big cuddly sandworm. #DuneMoviehttps://t.co/uOzve5ryO7pic.twitter.com/qtOFvnx90a — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) September 9, 2020

Villeneuve has previously discussed the dedication and attention to detail that went into crafting the desert-dwelling creatures. "We talked about every little detail that would make such a beast possible, from the texture of the skin, to the way the mouth opens, to the system to eat its food in the sand," Villeneuve said of the effort that has gone into the sandworm's design. "It was a year of work to design and to find the perfect shape that looked prehistoric enough."

Dune is a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Directed by Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve and with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, fans are desperately hoping that the upcoming adaptation will be worthy of the beloved source material. Dune is scheduled for release on December 18, 2020. You can watch the new trailer on Warner Bros. Pictures official YouTube channel.

good sandworm, very powerful sandworm — meaning machine (@EricThurm) September 9, 2020

there's something funny to me about "dune is bad" takes like yeah? okay? we know? sandworm go thump thump thump thump thump — paul dune from the movie dune (@ldrinkh20) September 9, 2020

thinking about becoming a dune sandworm stan account pic.twitter.com/5bCEIYYqnR — ˗ˏˋ Liam ˊˎ˗ (@suspirliam) September 9, 2020

can't believe I have to stay alive until I've seen a giant sandworm attack in imax now — guy (@gmrdth) September 9, 2020