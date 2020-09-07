Dune is gearing up to be something really special, with one of the stars of the movie, Zendaya, heaping praise on leading actor Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya, who stars in the movie as Chani, a mysterious young Fremen woman and love interest to Chalamet's, Paul, had nothing but great things to say about Chalamet as a person and as an actor.

"I met Timothée Chalamet at my chemistry-read [for Dune]. I felt like we'd known each other forever, like he was my homie growing up. We became really great friends. He's very talented."

Timothée Chalamet star in Dune as Paul Atreides, with the actor set to take centre stage amidst this complexly plotted science fiction epic. Thankfully, despite his young age, Chalamet has already proven his worth as an actor time and again with powerful performances in the likes of Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Beautiful Boy.

Zendaya Coleman is far from the only Dune star to heap praise on the movie's leading man, with director Denis Villeneuve recently revealing that Chalamet was his first choice right from the start. "Timothee Chalamet was my first choice at the beginning," Villeneuve said recently. "There was just one Paul Atreides on Earth right now for me, and there was one name on the list. And I met Timothee and we both agreed spontaneously that we would work together. It was not difficult to convince Timothee. I chose Timothee for several reasons. First of all, he's a phenomenal actor. He is someone that has a lot of depth, someone that is very mature for his age. Because Paul Atreides is an old soul in a young body. And Timothee has that."

Fans of Zendaya may need to prepare themselves for some disappointment though, as the actress recently disclosed that, while she has featured quite heavily in the promotional material for the movie, she does not have a very big role in Dune. "Dune was incredible," she said. "I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, "Oh my gosh!" I called Timothée [Chalamet, who stars in it] and said, "Dude! You should be proud." It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Dune is being described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, based on the acclaimed novel by writer Frank Herbert. Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The movie boasts a ludicrously impressive, star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune is scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, with the first trailer for the movie due to be released this month. This comes to us from the latest issue of Empire.