Your destiny awaits. The new IMAX Poster for Dune has been revealed, and a chance to view exclusive never-before-seen footage, music and a first look at the new trailers set for July 21 and July 22 in select cities. The event is free for all audiences with tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can reserve your seats now over on DuneMovie.com.

Denis Villeneuve, after multiple delays will finally get to see his adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, Dune on the big screen in October, simultaneously with its HBO Max debut. He has had may hurtles to get his film made and seen, but it seems to be a theme for the title.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune's cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides; Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban; Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat; Zendaya as Chani; David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries; Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh; Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes ; Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam ; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

This will be the third time around for Frank Herbert's novel to be attempted to be captured on film. Alejandro Jodorowsky famously launched into the franchise in the 70's with plans for a psychedelic ten-hour version, set to star Mick Jagger, Orson Welles and Salvador Dali and scored by Pink Floyd. That sounds so cool. Unfortunately, when Herbert went to visit the set in the UK $2 million of Jodorowsky's $9.5 million budget was missing. Jodorowsky had already spent it on pre-production. Herbert also found the screenplay would result in a 14-hour film. He later recalled: "It was the size of a phone book." Jodorowsky had no choice but to shut down the production after producers pulled their funds.

David Lynch had his go, and he had this to say about the remake. "I have zero interest in Dune," but his issues have nothing to do with Villeneuve. "Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut. I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me."

While excited for fans to finally experience his Dune, he had this to say about the simultaneously release, "With this decision AT&T has hijacked one of the most respectable and important studios in film history. There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here. It is all about the survival of a telecom mammoth, one that is currently bearing an astronomical debt of more than $150 billion. Therefore, even though Dune is about cinema and audiences, AT&T is about its own survival on Wall Street. With HBO Max's launch a failure thus far, AT&T decided to sacrifice Warner Bros.' entire 2021 slate in a desperate attempt to grab the audience's attention."

Dune is set to premiere in theaters and HBO Max on October 1, 2021.