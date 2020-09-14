The trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's Dune, finally hit the internet last week, giving fans their first glimpse at the science fiction epic. Now, the alternate version of the trailer that played ahead of select showings of Tenet has become available and includes some previously unseen footage.

While the majority of the Dune trailer is the same as the one that debuted a few days ago, this version is slightly shorter and has been restructured. The trailer is in French but, while you may not have much idea what they're saying, there are a few new shots included, giving us a further look at the likes of Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin, who is seen preparing for battle, as well as a little more of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides enduring the excruciating pain of the Gom Jabbar Test.

The upcoming adaptation of Dune has been described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune stars a hugely impressive cast that includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Zendaya as Chani, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen tribe.

Based on Frank Herbert's complex novel, Dune will do what all brilliant sci-fi movies do, and address appropriately topical subjects, with star Oscar Isaac recently stating how the movie's "anti-capitalist and environmental" themes make it particularly relevant today. "It's about the destiny of a people, and the different way that cultures have dominated other ones. How do a people respond when it's at the tipping point, when enough is enough, when they're exploited? All those things are things we're seeing around the world right now."

Aside from the social commentary, Jason Momoa has also provided some insight into the beautiful action sequences that will litter the movie saying, "I've never worked with a director on this scale. Denis is a cinematic genius, and generally all the action stuff that I've done has been nowhere, even remotely close to Denis. Just watching some of the moves that I would do, and going behind the camera and seeing Greig's eye, with Denis, I've never seen something so beautiful in a fight scene. Generally the things that I do don't look that good. So thank you, Denis."

Directed by Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival's Denis Villeneuve, who is working from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, though reports persist that the movie will be postponed amid the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Warner Bros. Canada - Français official YouTube channel.