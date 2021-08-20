Dune star Josh Brolin has heaped praise on director Denis Villeneuve's take on the seminal sci-fi novel, calling the upcoming adaptation a "masterpiece". Brolin, who will portray chief officer Gurney Halleck in the movie, has revealed that he has now seen Dune in all its glory, and it blew him away.

"They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece. It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story. And the lighting, which was done by Greg Fraser, who I ended up doing a book with, we just finished our book which is his photographs and my writing, that's going to come out around the time that Dune comes out, all this stuff. It just was one of those moments where it all comes together - No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that, to where it was like 'Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?' and you're like, 'No, I'm having a good time. I love doing this, but you don't know until you see it how great it's going to be.'"

According to Josh Brolin, Villeneuve has not only managed to perfectly balance such a large ensemble cast while building a complex world, he has also successfully brought the beloved story to life on the big screen after so many failed attempts. No offense meant to the 1984 effort...

Josh Brolin is not the only one to have been left impressed by the Dune experience, with co-star Dave Bautista having also been blown away by what has been achieved. "I was blown away [by the script]. I was blown away," the actor said earlier this year. "It's weird, because when I read Blade Runner, when I read Dune, it's hard for me to know what their visions are. Especially what Denis' vision is, because the worlds they create are just so enormous." Though he had only reas the script at the time, Dune still accomplished the desired effect. "So I read it and thought it was beautiful, I was emotionally invested in the script and the characters, but I don't think my imagination stretches that far to create these worlds," Bautista explained.

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune will hurl audiences into the far future of humanity, as Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes faster-than-light travel practical. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), young son and heir Paul (Timothée Chalamet), and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms.

After a series of delays, Dune, which has a runtime of 155 minutes, is now scheduled to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, and will be released theatrically in the United States in 3D on October 22, 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures with a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days. This comes to us from ACE Universe.