Dune is one of the most anticipated films of the year and marks Hollywood's second attempt to adapt Frank Herbert's eponymous bestselling sci-fi novel for the big screen. David Lynch previously helmed a polarizing adaptation of the novel back in 1984. After being delayed from its original December 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dune was supposed to come out this fall, but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer.

Dune will now release on Oct. 22, 2021, three weeks after its original release date of Oct. 1. Dune is not the only film Warner Bros. has shifted. The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho have also got their release dates reshuffled. TheSuicide Squad and The Matrix 4 will still release as planned.

Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho is actually getting released earlier than expected. It was previously scheduled for its big debut on October 22, but will instead become one of fall's Oscar season contenders, dropping in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously September 17. The Many Saints of Newark is getting held up by one week in the aftermath of the Dune dust up. We were supposed to see it on September 24. It will now enter the market on October 1.

Dune will be having its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Warner Bros. is betting big on the film in hopes of Dune becoming a major contender in the awards season. WB took a similar approach with Joker back in 2019, and that paid off very well. If Dune turns out to be good, the buzz generated at VFF will surely help its box office numbers and its chances of bagging a few awards. Villeneuve's last film Blade Runner 2049 got raves from critics but turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Hopefully, that doesn't happen to Dune because a failure at the box office will mean that we'll never get another adaptation of the much-loved novel. Villeneuve has said that Dune will only adapt the first half of the novel and feature a cliffhanger ending. A riveting official trailer was released last September, and a new one will be out anytime now.

Dune can be described as "Lord of The Rings in Space". The Dune saga features a myriad of characters, planets, and cultures. Here's the plot synopsis,

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune boasts a stacked star cast comprising big names like Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem. Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet plays the lead Paul Atreidis.

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) directs the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Hans Zimmer is composing the background score, and Greg Fraser (The Mandalorian, Zero Dark Thirty) served as the Director of Photography. Like all of WB's upcoming films, Dune will still release simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. James Gunn and Villeneuve criticized WB for the decision but seem to have come around after Godzilla Vs Kong and Mortal Kombat proved to be successful. Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, also starring Timothée Chalamet releases the same day as Dune. Stay tuned for more updates. This news arrives via Variety.