A new image from Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been released. The director has also provided some more insight into Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides character. We've been seeing a lot of official images from the upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic source material, which means that a trailer is probably on the way, although that has yet to be confirmed by the studio just yet.

Director Denis Villeneuve compares #Dune's Paul Atreides to The Godfather's Michael Corleone – read the full story and see an exclusive new image here: https://t.co/GW2Q6RzkpIpic.twitter.com/244DH8CwSP — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 15, 2020

The new image from Dune focuses on Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides character. He's crouching down with two weapons in his hand as he looks forward. It's not clear what is happening in this particular scene, but director Denis Villeneuve did provide some background information about the character. He had this to say.

"Paul has been raised in a very strict environment with a lot of training, because he's the son of a Duke and one day... he's training to be the Duke. But as much as he's been prepared and trained for that role, is it really what he dreams to be? That's the contradiction of that character. It's like Michael Corleone in The Godfather - it's someone that has a very tragic fate and he will become something that he was not wishing to become."

According to Denis Villeneuve, Paul Atreides "will become a man" over the course of the story. This is present in the source material, though the director is more than likely changing some things around for his take on Dune. Timothee Chalamet's take on Atreides already looks like it's going to be unique, even though we have yet to see any official footage from the project. Villeneuve went on to talks about Atreides. He explains.

"His survival depends on being able to make the right decisions and adapt to different dangerous situations. It's a very beautiful story about someone that becomes empowered. Like any young adult he is looking for his identity and trying to understand his place in the world, and he will have to do things that none of his ancestors were able to do in order to survive. He has a beautiful quality of being curious about other people, of having empathy, something that will attract him towards other cultures, and that's what will save his life."

Some dark elements are going to creep in throughout Dune, which may corrupt how Paul Atreides decides to go, though people who have read Frank Herbert's Dune novels already know this. What fans are hoping for with Denis Villeneuve's take on the source material is something that comes close to reimagining what they saw in their heads when they first read it. Obviously, this is going to be impossible to achieve, so Villeneuve is adapting from what he imagined when reading Herbert's words for the first time.

Denis Villeneuve has already teased that his take on Dune is going to be Star Wars for adults. That comment caused a stir when the movie was in development, but even George Lucas says his movies and stories were made for children and Villeneuve knows this. Regardless, we're all getting anxious to see the first official footage from his vision. Hopefully it drops soon. In the meantime, you can check out the latest Dune image below, thanks to Empire Online.