Josh Brolin puts Timothée Chalamet through his paces in an exciting new clip from upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune. The clip gives us some interesting insight into the relationship between Brolin and Chalamet's characters, as well as teasing the fighting styles and advanced tech of the world of Dune.

In what should come as great news for fans of the source novel, several lines of dialogue shown in the clip are taken near-verbatim from the works of Frank Herbert. As Josh Brolin teaches his young student the ways of battle, several of his lines are incredibly similar to what is said in the source text, with the protective suits on display also taking much inspiration from the way they are described in the book.

"Paul snapped the force button at his waist, felt the crinkled-skin tingling of the defensive field at his forehead and down his back, heard external sounds take on characteristic shield-filtered flatness," is how the protective (or Holtzman) shield is presented in the novel, with the clip proving to be an assuring, accurate demonstration of this element brought to life.

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune will hurl audiences into the far future of humanity, as Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes faster-than-light travel practical. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, the highly anticipated adaptation has amassed a stellar ensemble cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Brolin, who plays weapons master of House Atreides and one of Paul's mentors, Gurney Halleck, in Dune, has already seen the movie, and could hardly hold back his praise for Denis Villeneuve's vision. "They screened the movie for us when it was finally done," the actor recently revealed. "And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece. It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story."

After a series of delays, Dune, which has a runtime of 155 minutes, is now scheduled to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, and will be released theatrically in the United States in 3D on October 22, 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures with a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days.