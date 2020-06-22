Director David Lynch has one of the most eclectic, unique, outstanding back catalogs of any movie maker, but, when recently asked which of his projects he was most proud of, Lynch felt it necessary to take the opportunity and point out the one project he is absolutely not proud of.

"Proud of everything, except Dune."

It is hardly surprising that Lynch is proud of the rest of his work, with the auteur filmmaker creating movies with very distinct visuals and stories, most evident in cult hits such as Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, and the series Twin Peaks. His 1984 attempt at adapting Dune though is not one that the director looks back fondly on. While the movie has since gained something of a cult following, Lynch's Dune faced a lot of issues, both behind the scenes and with the movie's critical reception.

Lynch has always been outspoken regarding his disappointment with the sci-fi adaptation, having stated numerous times that he did not have much say in the final cut, and ultimately calling the movie a failure. Sadly, the director now has "zero interest" in seeing anyone's adaptation of Dune, meaning he likely won't be lining up to buy tickets for director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming effort. Do not misunderstand though, as this is not a swipe at Villeneuve or any other director who might try their hand at Dune in the future, it is just that Lynch has been left so haunted by his movie's difficult history that he has no desire to be reminded of the story ever again.

Lynch has made note of his feelings towards his version of Dune in the past, as well as the trauma of the experience, saying that "because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut. I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me."

Warner Bros. Pictures describes the movie as, "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

David Lynch says he's done making movies. Dune is currently scheduled for a December 18, 2020 release date and boasts an impressive, star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. The official logo and several images have been released, and the movie will undergo some reshoots this August. Dune currently has a release date of December 18, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of DAVID LYNCH THEATER.