The official logo for the Dune remake has been revealed. While Warner Bros. didn't intend for the logo to make its way online just yet, it was shown at a recent convention in France and several people in attendance took photos that were posted to Reddit and have since been spread across social media. It is difficult to put Pandora back into the box, so the image is out there in the world and, while not too revealing, the logo itself is rather interesting.

In the image that has surfaced online, the title is positioned, rather fittingly, over a sand dune. The lettering is where things get interesting, as they have decided to use a U shape to form all of the letters in the title. For the E at the end, they have used a lens flare effect to create the dash in the middle of the letter, so it doesn't read as DUNC. Since the movie isn't scheduled to come out until December, we probably won't be getting a more official look, such as a trailer, for at least a few more months. We did get some Dune remake set images not too long ago, but they didn't show much.

Denis Villeneuve, the man behind Arrival, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049, is in the director's chair for this new adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel. He describes his version of Dune as a brutal, shocking and scary nightmare. Dune was previously adapted for the big screen by David Lynch, as well as a TV miniseries for SyFy. It seems Warner Bros. hopes that this can become a major, prestigious franchise. A recent, early reaction that surfaced online compared it to The Lord of the Rings, which was certainly encouraging to fans who have been eager to see this story done justice on screen. The first Dune footage screened has gotten an overwhelming response.

The cast includes Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgard (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Stephen Henderson (Lady Bird). Rounding out the ensemble are Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Javier Bardem (Skyfall) and Chang Chen (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon). Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts co-wrote the screenplay.

As stacked as the cast is, and as promising as all of the pieces of this puzzle are, this is also a potentially huge risk. Blade Runner 2049 had arguably just as much going for it. Yet, due to its high budget, wound up becoming something of a box office disaster despite the fact that it was one of the most critically praised movies to arrive that year, and those who saw it generally loved it. Will this movie be able to avoid the same pitfalls and find the mass appeal it needs to become a success? Dune is set to hit theaters on December 18 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the logo for yourself.

This is supposedly what the actual DUNE logo looks like. It uses a lens flare effect to create the “E”. It’s not that one floating around that makes it look like it says “DUNC”. pic.twitter.com/Dcx4N1bdtA — Z (@ZTheJustOK) January 29, 2020