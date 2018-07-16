Oscar-nominee Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming Dune remake. Director Denis Villeneuve has been at the top of many studio's lists for a big project in the wake of successes like Arrival and Sicario. Even though he was eyed to take on James Bond 25 prior to Danny Boyle coming on board, Villeneuve instead opted to tackle a new adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune. Now, it looks like we know who is going to be the hero at the center of the story.

It's being reported that Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in last year's Call Me by Your Name and also starred in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, is being eyed for Dune. If his deal closes, Chalamet will play Paul Atreides, a young nobleman from the novel, previously played by Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch's movie adaptation. This new adaptation is being produced by Legendary Pictures, who secured the rights in late 2016.

There are those who enjoy David Lynch's Dune movie quite a bit, and there's the famous Alejandro Jodorowsky version that never actually came to fruition. But with the technology available in today's filmmaking landscape and a director like Denis Villeneuve, who most recently tackled Blade Runner 2049, this could be a truly, fully realized version of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. Here's a synopsis of Herbert's 1965 Hugo Award-winning book.

"Set in the far future amidst a sprawling feudal interstellar empire where planetary dynasties are controlled by noble houses that owe an allegiance to the imperial House Corrino, Dune tells the story of young Paul Atreides (the heir apparent to Duke Leto Atreides and heir of House Atreides) as he and his family accept control of the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the 'spice' melange, the most important and valuable substance in the cosmos."

That gives those unfamiliar with the source material a better idea of what Timothee Chalamet will be up to in Dune. This would not only make a major get for the production, as he's one of the most promising young actors working right now, but it could also be a major step up for Chalamet. He's never headlined a movie this big before and this could give him a chance to prove that he can carry a major blockbuster, as well as something like Beautiful Boy, which arrives later this year and could see the young actor once again in the Oscar discussion.

In April of last year, Forest Gump writer Eric Roth was brought on board to pen the Dune remake. Denis Villeneuve has said that his take will be like Star Wars for adults and that he is aiming for at least two movies, if not more. Legendary has not yet set a release date but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.