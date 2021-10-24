Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic Dune was able to land the top spot at this weekend's box office. The big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel took in $40.1 million over the weekend, which is right on track with initial estimates. The $40.1 million debut is also Warner Bros.' largest opening of the pandemic era, beating out previous record holder Godzilla vs. Kong ($30.1 million). Overseas, where Dune has been out in some markets for months, has gathered just over $180 million, bringing the global total to $220.7 million. Villeneuve's goal from the start has been to make a second installment to tell the whole story, though it is unclear if that will happen at this time, due to the somewhat muted response at the box office.

Dune cost over $165 million to produce, including an aggressive marketing campaign, so the box office will play a major factor in whether or not Denis Villeneuve is able to accomplish his vision for a second installment. In addition to theaters, the movie is also currently streaming on HBO Max, which means that the streaming numbers will also have to be impressive for Warner Bros. to consider throwing another $150 million towards a sequel. WarnerMedia chair Ann Sarnoff said plans for the sequel will be based on "the entirety of what Dune can do for the company, including HBO Max." However, Sarnoff maintains that a sequel will not hinge entirely on revenue, stating that the storytelling is "compelling" enough on its own.

Elsewhere at the weekend box office, Halloween Kills fell to number two with $14.5 million. Since debuting in theaters last week, the horror sequel has earned $90.9 million, despite negative reviews from long-time fans of the franchise and critics. No Time to Die took the third position with $11.8 million, bringing its global total to $525.6 million. Sony's Venom: Let There be Carnage came in at number four after earning $9.1 million. As of this writing, the sequel has earned $352.4 million globally.

Computer-animated science fiction comedy Ron's Gone Wrong debuted at number five this weekend after taking in $7.3 million. The movie, which features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, and Olivia Colman, has been receiving praise from critics and viewers. The Addams Family 2 fell to number six with $4.3 million. To date, the computer-animated family movie has earned $71.3 million globally since debuting in theaters four weeks ago. The Last Duel took the seventh position with $2.1 million.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came in at number eight this weekend after bringing in $2 million. The latest installment from the MCU has earned $416.4 million globally and has many Marvel fans excited for Eternals, which opens in theaters next month. The latest from Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, debuted at number nine with $1.3 million, while Free Guy landed the tenth spot with $258K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.

