The newly released cast poster for Dune shows off the expansive ensemble while featuring a bright blue background with a classic design. The characters are all seen together over a desert landscape with Timothee Chalamet's Paul on the bottom walking in the sand. Dune is an upcoming American sci-fi epic film directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. The new poster also teases the lengthy sci-fi epic, with the tagline that simply says, "It Begins." The new film is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, which will cover roughly the first half of the book.

Dune will tell the story of Paul Atreides, a young noble from the planet, Caladan, whose family is just one of a number of several big "houses" clashing over the control of the planet Arrakis, better known as "Dune." Arrakis is a unique planet because it's the only place you can get a drug called "spice melange." Spice is a catchall sci-fi plot device. It lets you see the future, travel across space, and even extends life. Paul's inheritance includes the planet of Arrakis, which brings him into conflict with the planet's former rulers, House Harkonnen. It's also believed Paul is the Kwisatz Haderach, a messianic character who will unite and destroy the universe. Paul soon discovers his duties and loyalties are not what he thought they once were as he is thrust into conflict over the future of Arrakis.

With new Dune casting news coming out of nowhere every week between the dates of July 2018 to February 2019, the film has managed to rack up a very talented and diverse all star cast. Dune's leading cast members includes: Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet-Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen. In July 2019, TheMix.net reported that the film would "gender swap" the character Liet-Kynes by casting Sharon Duncan-Brewster in the role. Dune will serve as a reboot to the original 1984 film starring Kyle MacLachlan and Francesca Annis.

In March 2018, Director Villeneuve had ultimately sNE4ARFxVG5E084 with Warner Bros. Pictures, in the same style as the two-part adaptation of Stephen King's It in 2017 and in 2019. As of this very moment, Legendary has not officially given the green light for the planned sequel. In June 2019, Legendary Television had announced that there will be a spin-off television series. Director Villeneuve will make his return to direct the series' pilot, along with Spaihts writing the screenplay, and Dana Calvo as the showrunner for the series. The series will focus on the Bene Gesserit and serve as a prequel to the film.

Dune was originally scheduled to be released on November 20, 2020, but was pushed back to December 18, 2020. The film was then delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time to October 1, 2021, taking over the release date slot of The Batman. In late June 2021, Warner Bros. announced that it was delaying the film again by three weeks to October 22, 2021, to avoid competition with No Time to Die. Dune is scheduled to premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021 and release theatrically in the United States in 3D on October 22, 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures with a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days.