Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake might have Jason Momoa on board as the fan-favorite character Duncan Idaho. The Aquaman actor is reportedly in talks with Legendary for the role. Momoa is currently on a huge career upswing after the amazing box office success of the Arthur Curry standalone adventure, which is now the highest grossing DC movie of all time. The role of Idaho was originally played by Richard Jordan in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune.

Should Jason Momoa decide to come on board the Dune remake, he will be joining an already impressive cast, which just added Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin earlier this week. Timothee Chalamet is set to star alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Production is expected to begin this spring in Budapest and Jordan, so the casting process is going full steam ahead currently. Denis Villeneuve estimates that it will take two years to complete the task of making two movies that will properly adapt the iconic source material.

Duncan Idaho is the only character to feature in all six of Frank Herbert's original Dune novels. In the books, he is described as a handsome man with curly black hair, which is already a pretty good starting point for Jason Momoa. Idaho possesses cat-like reflexes, which help him in battle. The book goes on to say that the character is "the admirable fighting man whose abilities at guarding and surveillance are so esteemed." Basically, it seems like this role was tailor made for Momoa to tackle, so let's all hope that he decides to take on the role.

Aquaman recently swam past the $1.1 billion mark at the box office and there is a lot of talk about a sequel. James Wan is reportedly taking a break for the moment, though he is rumored to be producing a movie based on The Trench. Wan is said to be waiting for the studio to deliver the right script for a possible Aquaman 2. Momoa has been tight-lipped about the sequel, but he recently said that DC fans "have no idea what's coming," which leads one to believe that he's referring to the sequel and some other surprises down the line.

While DC fans are waiting for Aquaman 2, Frank Herbert fans would probably like to see Jason Momoa in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake. We should get confirmation soon if the actor decides to take on the Duncan Idaho role with fellow comic book movie stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista. However, even with a great cast, it's going to take a lot to adapt one of the biggest sci-fi books of all time and have it accepted on the big screen. Villeneuve is well aware of that fact and seems confident that he can deliver the goods. The Jason Momoa casting news was first reported by The Wrap.