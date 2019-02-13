Josh Brolin is the latest star to join the cast of Denis Villeneuve's Dune Reboot. Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel is going to be like "Star Wars, but for adults," according to the director. That comparison may have rubbed a few people the wrong way, but for many, they're just hoping that the director will be able to pull off the adaptation of Herbert's book the right way. David Lynch famously put out his version in 1984 and it was not what fans of the source material wanted.

Josh Brolin is playing Gurney Halleck in the Dune reboot. The character was originally played by Patrick Stewart in the 1984 version of the movie. Gurney is a major character in Frank Herbert's 1965 novel and 1976's Children of Dune, while also appearing in some of the prequel and sequel novels by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. He is a talented minstrel skilled in the use of the baliset and is known for the big scar on his jawline that he received from an inkvine whip.

Dave Bautista signed on to the Dune reboot rather early on in the process and his Infinity War co-star Josh Brolin will be joining in on the fun too. Brolin joins Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars 9), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Stellan Skarsgard (Thor), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), and Charlotte Rampling (45 Years). There's still quite a few spots that need to be filled, so it is believed that we will see some more A-list talent join the reboot.

Related: Dune Prequel Authors Are Consulting on Remake

Denis Villeneuve is directing the Dune reboot and he co-wrote the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Frank Herbert's novel is known for being dense and sprawling and needs the right approach to get it down and get all of the information into the movie. That's' why "Dune will probably take two years to make...The goal is to make two films, maybe more," says Villeneuve, which is a wise decision. Part of the reason why David Lynch's approach wasn't as good as it was is because it left too much out of the book when trying to cram everything into one movie.

It has been rumored that Dune will start filming in Budapest and Jordan starting this spring, which means that the casting process needs to get a move on. With that being said, many fans are hopeful that Denis Villeneuve will be making a faithful adaptation of Frank Herbert's work. Some hardcore fans are even hoping that the director will include some of Alejandro Jodorowsky's concept art that was never used, except for some of the designs that George Lucas borrowed for Star Wars. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what direction Villeneuve decides to go in. The Josh Brolin Dune casting news was first reported by Deadline.