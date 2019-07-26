In November 2020, we will finally witness director Denis Villeneuve's epic big-screen adaptation of author Frank Herbert's masterpiece sci-fi novel series Dune. And today we have confirmation that filming has officially wrapped on the new version starring Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa (to name a few). This update comes to us from Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert, who took to Twitter to let us all know this.

"Filming on the first Dune movie has been completed, is "in the can," and there's been a wrap party. Some actors are already working on other projects, and saying great things about how Denis Villeneuve ran the movie sets."

The "first" Dune movie, you say? Well, I guess this more than confirms the recent rumor that Villeneuve's Dune is going to be (at least) two movies. Good to know!

As far as the plot of this first film goes, we imagine it will follow the first half of Herbert's massive novel. The plot of that first half regards Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides taking over the dangerous desert planet Arrakis (AKA Dune). He does this for control of the most valuable substance in the universe dubbed "the spice," a drug which extends human life and provides accelerated levels of thought. From there, the plot leads to all-out war.

As mentioned above, this new Dune movie will star Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides along with Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. Timothée Chalamet will lead the killer cast as Paul Atreides along with Rebecca Ferguson who will be playing his mother, Lady Jessica. From there the epic cast also includes Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Zendaya as Chani, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, and Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh.

For those of you that might not be familiar with the history of Frank Herbert's Dune on the big screen, this new version follows on the heels of Blue Velvet and Mulholland Dr. director David Lynch's 1984 release. That film also sported a killer cast which included Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, Virginia Madsen as Princess Irulan, Brad Dourif as Piter De Vries, Patrick Stewart as Gurney Halleck, Sting as Feyd-Rautha, Sean Young as Chani, Dean Stockwell as Dr. Wellington Yueh, and Max von Sydow as Dr. Kynes.

Blade Runner 2049 and Prisoners director Denis Villeneuve takes the helm of this new big-screen Dune adaptation from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on the novel by Frank Herbert. On top of co-writing and directing Dune, Denis Villeneuve is also listed as one of the movie's producers along with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. Hans Zimmer is all set to provide this epic film with its sure-to-be equally epic score while Greig Fraser handles the movie's cinematography, and Joe Walker will edit it all together. Legendary Pictures is the powerhouse behind this new adaptation which Warner Bros. Pictures will release into a theater near you on November 20, 2020. This update comes to us from Brian Herbert over on Twitter.

