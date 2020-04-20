David Lynch has "zero interest" in seeing Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake. Lynch famously took on Frank Herbert's source material for the first big screen adaptation in 1984. The project did not live up to the expectations that sci-fi fans had and it was a critical and commercial flop. The cast included Kyle MacLachlan, Sting, Brad Dourif, Linda Hunt, and Patrick Stewart, along with many others. Now Villeneuve is bringing his take to theaters this winter and it has some rather large hype surrounding it.

When it comes down to it, David Lynch has "zero interest" in seeing anyone's adaptation of Dune. It's not a personal swipe at Denis Villeneuve or anyone else who dares to take on the challenge. Lynch has told his side of the story too many times to count, but it still haunts him to this day, nearly 40 years after its release. He had this to say when asked why he didn't want to see a new version of the movie.

"Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut. I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me."

If David Lynch would have gotten his way, his version of Dune would have been nearly three hours long. The movie was trimmed down in the post-production process and a lot of important story details were taken out. An extended cut of the movie ended up on TV, but the director did not approve of it and asked for his name to be completely taken off of the project. There's no telling how fans would have reacted to Lynch's original vision for Frank Herbert's source material.

Adapting any kind of book for the big screen is always going to be a challenge. But taking a book as successful as Frank Herbert's Dune is going to be a nightmare. David Lynch learned that the hard way as did Alejandro Jodorowsky before him. For fans, they are hoping that the third time will be the charm for Dune and Denis Villeneuve has high hopes and expectations for his vision of the story.

Luckily, Denis Villeneuve is able to take his vision for Dune and spread it across two movies. Getting 412 pages of story should be a little easier with two movies, and it gives fans something else to look forward to. So far, we've only seen some images from the Villeneuve's movie, which has many believing that a trailer is just around the corner. While we don't know exactly what to expect, we know for certain that David Lynch doesn't want to see it or really talk about it. The interview with David Lynch was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.