Warner Bros., Universal and MGM all made some late Friday release date announcements heading into the weekend. After lining up a blockbuster cast for the Dune remake, we now know when it will actually hit theaters. And in that wake, we're also getting new release dates for Fast & Furious 9 and Bond 25, along with a couple other mentions.

Dune is being positioned as a big Thanksgiving release, and will arrive on November 20, 2020. Denis Villeneuve is directing this take on the iconic novel. It will play in both 3D and IMAX theaters.

Frank Herbert's classic fantasy tale is being produced by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve. Timothee Chalamet will lead the cast as Paul Atreides, whose family is now in control of the desert planet Arrakis and its rare, valuable spice. Also starring in the massive ensemble cast are Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stellan Skarsgard.

That wasn't the only new release date Warner Bros. announced. Edward Norton's directorial effort Motherless Brooklyn, based on the works of Jonathan Lethem, will arrive earlier that month on November 1. And New Line's Blinded by the Light will be in theaters much earlier, on August 14.

Over at Universal, the studio has set a May 22, 2020 date for Fast & Furious 9, with the action kicking off over Memorial Day Weekend. It was original supposed to open in the Easter frame. MGM has slid James Bond 25 into that vacant spot. It was originally supposed to hit on February 14, 2020, as a Valentine's Day release. It will now open on the Wednesday before Easter, April 8.

Fast & Furious 9 is actually going to have some competition. Also opening over Memorial Day weekend next year are Godzilla Vs. Kong, which could eat into its audience. And The SpongeBob Movie, which is geared at younger kids and their families. As for 007, he may be facing off against Disney's live-action Mulan but that decision hasn't officially been made yet.

James Bond 25 has hit a couple of snags on the way to production. For the longest time, Daniel Craig wouldn't commit to reprise his lead role. And there was some trouble securing a director, with Cary Joji Fukunaga replacing Danny Boyle after creative differences arose. Along with Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw are also starring. Franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are back to pen the script. This latest release date update comes from Deadline.