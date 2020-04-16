The hype for director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune is heating up. Following the release of an assortment of images of the hugely talented ensemble cast as their respective characters, Dune is fast becoming one of the most anticipated movies of the year. One member of that cast, Jason Momoa, has been discussing the movie and describes his character as the "Han Solo" of the story.

"I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who's kind of a master swordsman who's made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac's [character]. He's the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that's when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can't believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem!"

"It's him and Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgard. It's a pretty massive film and I get to be this little-he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He's kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac."

Of course, the Dune source material, and therefore the character of Duncan Idaho precedes Han Solo by a little over a decade, but considering the popularity of the Star Wars franchise, it is understandable that general audiences are much more familiar with a galaxy far, far away as opposed to the one in Dune. So, the comparison is sure to give audiences and those unfamiliar with the novel a good idea of what to expect of Momoa's roguish character.

Jason Momoa is far from the only one to compare the movie to Star Wars, with others also comparing the plotting to HBO sensation Game of Thrones which, of course, also starred Jason Momoa.

It also sounds like even Momoa was impressed by the cast he found himself working alongside, with the Aquaman star being reduced to an excited fanboy in the presence of No Country for Old Men and Skyfall actor Javier Bardem.

Jason Momoa also talked briefly about his time shooting Dune in Jordan, and the experience of working with Denis Villeneuve and such a large ensemble cast.

"We got to shoot in Wadi Rum. I've never seen anything like it, it was like shooting on another planet. Denis Villeneuve is shooting it, who did Sicario and Arrival. It was an honor to do that with him, and it's a pretty stellar cast, I've never been a part of something so big."

Momoa is not the only actor to compare the landscapes to another planet, with lead actor Timothee Chalamet being equally astounded at the ethereal atmosphere that Villeneuve and his crew were able to create.

Dune drops us in the far future of humanity, where Duke Leto Atreides accepts the stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice". Leto's young son and heir, Paul, leads the planet's nomadic tribes in a battle to control Arrakis and the planet's precious commodity. The novel has often been described as unfilmable due to the complexity of the story and detailed world-building.

Dune stars an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2020. This comes to us from The Ellen Show.