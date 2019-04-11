Denis Villeneuve's Dune will have new languages created by Game of Thrones linguist David Peterson. The movie is currently shooting in the Jordan desert and things seem to be going well, from the looks of Josh Brolin's Instagram account. Peterson started to notice more actors announcing their roles on social media and more news about the movie popping up everywhere, so he asked the studio if he could share his work on the project too. They agreed, but much like Game of Thrones, the linguist cannot say much about his job.

David Peterson revealed his new job on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune remake in a new interview. A report came out online insinuating Peterson had already wrapped his duties on the project, so he clarified and said he is actually in the middle of his work, which also confirmed he was working on the movie. When asked about Dune in a new interview, the linguist was not allowed to say much. He explains.

"I asked (the studio before the interview), especially because it seemed like every day you're jumping on Twitter and, 'Oh this person is working on Dune.' I'm like, 'Can I say I'm working on Dune?' They said, 'Yeah you can say you're working on Dune, but you can't say anything about what you're doing.'"

There are several languages David Peterson could be working on for Dune and he gave a slight hint: "I will say this: It's more than one thing." Frank Herbert's iconic source material uses different languages, like Galach, though they're all portrayed in English for the books. The most likely candidate is Chakobsa, which is a hunting language utilized by the Fremen of Arrakis. Another notable language is Azhar, which could also end up in Denis Villeneuve's new take on Herbert's book.

David Peterson also revealed he worked on Game of Thrones Season 8, but he couldn't obviously talk about any details. He did, however, go over just how seriously HBO takes its security on the show. Like the actors on the show, Peterson was only given scripts with his dialogue and sometimes it came with a tiny bit of context. As for bringing cellphones on the set, they were allowed to after going through a metal detector and having a sticker placed over the camera portion of the phone. Not even an accidental recording was going to make it out of the set.

Game of Thrones changed David Peterson's life and he is grateful for the opportunity, which has opened many more doors in his life, like getting a chance to work on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. While production is underway, it's going to be a while before we get any hints of the languages Peterson created for the big screen remake of Frank Herbert's book, but we might get some teasers as it gets closer to coming out. The interview with David Peterson was originally conducted by Gizmodo.