Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake is now hitting theaters one month later than initially planned. Villeneuve just wrapped production on the highly anticipated remake at the end of July. Dune author Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert, was the one to deliver the good news and notes that the cast has already been talking about how amazing it was to work with Villeneuve, who apparently knows how to run a set with expediency. With that being said, we're going to have to wait a little longer to see the results than originally thought.

Warner Bros. has announced they are shifting the Dune remake release date from November 20th, 2020 to December 18th, 2020. It's unclear why the studio decided to move the project, but it must have some pretty strong confidence in it since the new release date puts it in direct competition with Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, Tom Holland's Uncharted, and Eddie Murphy's Coming to America 2, aka Coming 2 America. After looking at Warner Bros.' decision, Paramount will surely move Murphy's sequel to either an earlier or later release date.

Frank Herbert's Dune is long overdue for a big screen remake and it looks like Denis Villeneuve is doing things right. Though it has not been confirmed, it is believed the upcoming movie will cover the first half of the book since there is a natural stopping point at the halfway point. The sequel will tackle the rest of the original source material while expanding on some of the backstory hinted at in Herbert's iconic book. A new synopsis was recently released and you can read it below.

"The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don't want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet's harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what's rightfully his. Paul Atreides, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium."

In addition to working on the Dune remake, Denis Villeneuve is also working on a companion series. Dune: The Sisterhood is a new series that will air on Warner Bros.' streaming platform in the near future. Villeneuve is directing the pilot and will serve as the show's producer. The upcoming show is a female-focused story set within the same world as the remake and it will focus on a race of women known as The Bene Gesserit.

Denis Villeneuve certainly has his hands full in the world of Dune at the moment. With the actors already praising his work, the level of hype is only going to build from here on out and fans of Frank Herbert's epic source material are going to be impatiently waiting. Thankfully, the project is now in the post-production process as Villeneuve attempts to adapt one of the most famous sci-fi stories in its history. The Dune remake release date change was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter.