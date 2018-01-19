Director Denis Villeneuve is beginning to set his sights on his Dune remake based off of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. The Blade Runner 2049 director is setting his bar pretty high as far as what he wants the project to be. Villeneuve has his eyes set on an "adult" version of Star Wars, which is an interesting statement that we'll delve into a little later. In addition, Denis Villeneuve says that he wants to make the Star Wars movie that he was never able to see on the big screen. These are some pretty heavy aspirations to reach for, especially considering the bad luck that Dune has had on the big screen.

In a new interview with Fandom, Denis Villeneuve spoke about his ideas for his Dune remake. In addition to the comments stated above, the French-Canadian director also mentioned that some of the ideas for Star Wars came from Dune, which is technically true, just not the 1984 David Lynch version. He had this to say.

"Most of the main ideas of Star Wars are coming from Dune so it's going to be a challenge to (tackle) this. The ambition is to do the Star Wars movie I never saw. In a way, it's Star Wars for adults. We'll see."

Alejandro Jodorowsky tried to make Dune in the mid 1970s, but the project wasn't able to get off of the ground despite the intense work that had gone into the pre-production stage. There's a documentary from 2013 covering his efforts. Jodorowsky's attempt is also said to have influenced Star Wars, Alien, and Blade Runner. However, Villenueve will not be looking to Jodorowsky for inspiration. The director thinks it would be too arrogant to try and make the movie that Alejandro Jodorowsky set out to make, noting that he's always wanted to meet him. He explains.

"Because Jodorowsky is a very unique visionary. He has a very strong, unique vision. I am a total different human being. It would be very presumptuous and arrogant for me to try. I would love to talk to him. I've wanted to meet him for a long time. I think he's a fantastic filmmaker and I would have loved to see his Dune. I think it would be a very singular Jodorowsky movie. Will it have been the vision I have for Dune? Very far away. I mean, I am sure because he is so unique."

Dune first hit the big screen in 1984 under the direction of David Lynch, which has been called deeply flawed and was a target for critics upon its release. Lynch's movie suffers from numerous cuts and recuts to the final edit, which clocks in at 2 hours and 17 minutes. So instead of showing the story, it's telling the story, relying on a flurry of voiceover and breathy voiceover. It's really, really hard to make it through the whole thing. However, it looks pretty cool.

We'll just have to wait and see what Denis Villeneuve has cooked up for his Dune remake. David Lynch famously made the anti-Star Wars and now Villeneuve wants to make the adult version of Star Wars or whatever that means. Let's just hope it does better at the box office than Blade Runner 2049. You can check out the entire interview with Denis Villeneuve via Fandom.