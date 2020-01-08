Some new set photos from Denis Villeneuve's Dune have found their way online. In addition, it seems that the first poster for the big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's source material may have been teased. Villeneuve and the cast have all done a great job about not letting things from the set leak, but it's hard to keep everything under wraps these days. Villeneuve is currently hard at work in the post-production phase, so hopefully we get the first footage within the next handful of months.

The set images from Dune takes place in what appears to be Wadi Rum, Jordan. The desert is in full view and we even get a tease of what looks like some kind of ship. It's all black and looks pretty menacing. Other shots show off the crew, along with the production slate. However, one of the more intriguing of these leaked images seems to be what looks like the bottom portion of the first poster. With that being said, there is a good chance that the poster could be fan-made, especially since it shares some of the same dialogue as the one that was released in May 2019.

Dune is one of Denis Villeneuve's favorite books of all time, along with George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. When talking about a chance at directing another big screen adaptation of the iconic source material, the director knew that getting the rights was going to be difficult. He says, "For me it was just a dream, and I guess I'm lucky that Mary Parent from Legendary got the rights and offered it to me." Villeneuve continued by revealing, "I can't say no to that. I have images that I am haunted by for 35 years. I will not say no to that. That's going to be the project of my life."

Denis Villeneuve also spoke out about the Star Wars connection to Dune. It's no secret that some of George Lucas' inspiration for his franchise came from Frank Herbert's work, along with some designs from Alejandro Jodorowsky's ill-fated Dune adaptation. Villeneuve said there was going to be some difficulty getting his project off of the ground because of Star Wars. "The ambition is to do the Star Wars movie I never saw. In a way, it's Star Wars for adults. We'll see," said the director.

The Star Wars for adults quote was met with some anger from fans of the galaxy far, far away. However, Denis Villeneuve knows what he wants and has the vision to pull it off. Fans of Frank Herbert's Dune are going to be very skeptical about another adaptation hitting the big screen, so it will be interesting to see how the first installment is received when it hits theaters later this year. You can check out the Dune set images below, along with the fan-made poster from May 2019, thanks to Reddit.