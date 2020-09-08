We have our first official look at some footage from Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) is the latest filmmaker to take a crack at author Frank Herbert's timeless, classic sci-fi novel, following in the footsteps of others before him such as David Lynch. While the full trailer is coming our way tomorrow, Warner Bros. has released an epic teaser that gives us our first glimpse at Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Unsurprisingly, the A-list cast is a major highlight in this initial teaser.

The teaser kicks off by showing us floating heads of the core cast members as some epic bits of the score play in the background. We then get to the logo reveal, which is followed by a brief glimpse of Timothee Chalamet as our main character. It is a close up of his face, with the wind blowing in his hair and sand-covered landscapes in the background. It's not much but the studio certainly wants to keep the surprises in store for the full trailer. No giant sandworms. At least not yet. The teaser does, however, feature this bit of voiceover.

"Fear is the mind killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear and I will permit it to pass over me. When the fear is gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain."

As mentioned, Dune has assembled a mind-melting cast. It includes the likes of Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2), Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Zendaya (Euphoria), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Chang Chen (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Charlotte Rampling (Red Sparrow) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men). Denis Villeneuve co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides. This brilliant and gifted young man is born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. He is tasked with traveling to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future, not only his family, but all of his people. Evil forces erupt into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, which is capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential. Only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Warner Bros. has lofty expectations for the movie. Comparisons have already been made to Lord of the Rings and the hope is that this can be the start of a major franchise. Whether or not the gamble pays off remains to be seen but we will have a much better idea of what to expect when the full trailer drops tomorrow. Dune is currently set to hit theaters on December 18. Though that could very well change. We'll bring the trailer your way as soon as it drops tomorrow. In the meantime, be sure to check out the teaser from the official Dune Twitter account.