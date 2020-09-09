Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune. Sci-fi fans have been waiting a long time to see the first footage and it does not disappoint. For once, it looks like the behind-the-scenes hype has been right on the money, which is going to make the wait for the December release date even harder. Luckily, we'll see some more footage as the promotional campaign kicks into high gear, which will more than likely be this fall.

We were treated to first-look images from Dune over the summer, which showcased Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac. Even the images on their own were enough to get Frank Herbert fans excited, though some still remain skeptical as to whether or not it's even possible to properly adapt Frank Herbert's source material for the big or small screen. Alejandro Jodorowsky famously attempted it in the 1970s and failed miserably, while David Lynch's 1980s adaptation fell flat.

The first part of Denis Villeneuve's Dune takes place in the far future of humanity, as Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. It's the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice," a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. A bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert.

Alejandro Jodorowsky is under the impression that it's impossible to accurately and faithfully adapt Dune for the big or small screen. Kyle MacLachlan, who starred in David Lynch's adaptation believes that the story should be turned into TV series like HBO's Game of Thrones due to the complex backstories of all of the characters included in the story. MacLachlan admits to reading a few pages at a time when he was preparing for the role and having to go back to the beginning to keep all of the characters straight.

As for the release date of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, it appears that the director and Warner Bros. are still aiming for December 18th. With that being said, it would not be at all surprising to see the movie end up getting delayed until 2021. Villeneuve recently admitted that he is sprinting to the finish line to finish the visual effects, having to work in Toronto while the rest of his crew is in Los Angeles. Whatever the case may be, the hype is real now that the first official footage has been released to the world.