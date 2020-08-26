Director Denis Villeneuve's Dune could very well be the science fiction epic of the year, but it's hard know whether that will be the case as we have yet to see any footage from the upcoming movie. Well, that is apparently all going to change very soon, with reports claiming that the first teaser trailer for Dune will debut ahead of select screenings of Christopher Nolan's Tenet from August 31, before becoming available online as soon as September 9.

The Dune trailer that will play in front of Tenet is reportedly a brisk 1 minute and 37 seconds long, with bootleg images already being posted on social media. The trailer allegedly focusses on a familiar scene from Frank Herbert's novel, in which Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides is subjected to the Gom Jabbar test, which tests Paul's humanity, awareness and animal instincts. One fan has described the trailer saying, "Although the 1:37 runtime whisked by in a flash, I could not have been more impressed with the look of this film and the way Villeneuve and company are capturing the world of Dune."

They then added that Dune will "blow every previous adaptation out of the water," and that when the trailer does become available it will "melt faces and blow minds." It certainly sounds like Warner Bros. and Legendary have something very special on their hands, with the release of the Dune trailer sure to be an event all its own.

Warner Bros. Pictures describes Dune as, "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune boasts an impressive, star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Directed by Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve and with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune currently has a release date of December 18, 2020.

Dune's art director Tom Brown recently discussed the epic scope of the movie, praising Villeneuve's vision and comparing it favorably to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. "I think what Denis Villeneuve is doing is what's called a seminal version of this story," Brown said. "I don't think it will be topped, to be perfectly honest. The sheer scale of it is going to be daunting. But I do think it's going to be extremely special. I heard in the paper the other day that they're looking at the new 'Lord of the Rings,' and I firmly believe that. I think it's going to be up there with those kinds of films, really."

With a uniquely talented director as well as a supremely talented cast, Dune could well turn out to be the worthy adaptation of Herbert's seminal work that fans have been waiting for. This comes to us courtesy of Inside Film Room.