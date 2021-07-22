A new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been released, teasing the upcoming movie's simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. Featuring new footage from the anticipated release, the trailer comes as IMAX offers a special look event for the movie at theaters around the country. Ahead of the release of Dune in October, you can check out the brand new trailer below.

Dune is based on the original novel by Frank Herbert and the plan is for this new movie to cover the first half of the book. A planned sequel will then conclude the story. Denis Villeneuve directs using a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Producers include Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., and Mary Parent.

Before the new trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures also released a sneak peek video teasing its release. The brief clip hinted at giant sandworm action and provided more looks at the various characters. To take a look at that footage and increase the hype even more, you can take a look at it below.

The logline for Dune reads: "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential - only those who conquer their fear will survive."

Ahead of the new trailer's arrival, new character posters for the movie's ensemble cast were released. This includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar isaac as Duke Leto, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as The Baron.

"Whatever he does, he creates an atmosphere that is dance, that you can touch, and you're just sucked into it," Skarsgård said of his role, via ET. "You're never bored-even if he does long, slow takes. The atmosphere builds up, and you're in his universe. I think it will be the same with this one. He's lovely to work with, and a beautiful man."

Another batch of posters included new looks at Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, and Chang Chen as Dr. Yueh.

While Dune will be available to watch on HBO Max, Villeneuve really prefers that you go out and see the movie in theaters. A passion project for Villeneuve, the movie has long been developed with the theatrical experience in mind, and he feels that the effect just won't be as strong on viewers watching on smaller television screens at home.

"Dune is by far the best movie I've ever made," the director told Variety. "My team and I devoted more than three years of our lives to make it a unique big screen experience. Our movie's image and sound were meticulously designed to be seen in theaters."

Dune will be released in IMAX theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22. How you enjoy the movie will be up to you, but even with the simultaneous release, we're expecting Dune to do big numbers at the box office. The new trailer comes to us from Warner Bros. Pictures.