Dune director Denis Villeneuve has his sights set on epic sci-fi adventures far beyond simply Dune: Part Two, with the filmmaker revealing that he has in fact always envisioned a trilogy. Despite Dune 2 being touch-and-go, now that it has been officially been greenlit, Villeneuve has clearly gotten a taste for more.

"I always envisioned three movies. It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice."

While it had always been understood that Villeneuve's vision for the Dune saga would be told in two movies, the filmmaker has evidently been thinking beyond that, and though he does stipulate that he does not want to spawn a franchise, the director is hoping to adapt more of Frank Herbert's novels for the big screen. Up to a point.

"[Frank] Herbert wrote six books, and the more he was writing, the more it was getting psychedelic, so I don't know how some of them could be adapted. One thing at a time. If I ever have the chance to do Dune: Part Two and Dune Messiah, I'm blessed."

Released in 1969 to much acclaim, Dune Messiah is set twelve years after the events of Dune, and picks up with Paul Atreides as he comes to terms with the brutal consequences that have occurred following the acceptance of his destiny as the messiah to the Fremen. Should Dune: Part Two find the same financial and critical success as Part One, there is no reason why Villeneuve would not be given the chance to bring his planned trilogy to life.

Starring an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, Dune hurls audiences into the far future, as Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "melange", AKA "the spice". Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisors to Arrakis, where a bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert.

With the first Dune having introduced audiences to the epic, complex world of Frank Herbert, Villeneuve has teased a somewhat different tone for the sequel, describing the movie as "more fun" than its predecessor. "The difference is just that Dune: Part One, of course, is like an introduction to a world where we explain who is who, who is doing what, and what is the technology? What is the culture here?" the director explained. "The second movie, I think, will be an opportunity to have much more fun. In a way, it will be more cinematic. That's what I can say."

Dune was simultaneously released theatrically and streaming on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two meanwhile is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 20, 2023. This comes to us from EW.