Amazon trolled the trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune with a funny Star Wars comparison. Villeneuve finally showcased the first official footage from the highly anticipated adaptation yesterday. So far, it seems that reactions have been mostly positive, though there are more than a few who are still very skeptical about another attempt to adapt Frank Herbert's iconic book. Somewhere in the middle of positive and negative reviews for the trailer are the memes and hot takes coming in from just about anybody with an interest in sci-fi and a working internet connection.

The Amazon Prime Video account tweeted about the Dune trailer, noting that they loved it, while posting 4 images. However, those images are not from Denis Villeneuve's upcoming movie. They are instead images of Adam Driver's Kylo Ren from last year's heavily divisive The Rise of Skywalker. Driver and Dune star Timothee Chalamet share some of the same looks, but it's their black outfits in the middle of the desert that caught the eye of one particular Prime Video social media handler.

Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides does look a little similar to Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, though without the mask or moody attitude. The Prime Video post got a lot of responses from fans of both Dune and Star Wars, with things ultimately boiling down to Frank Herbert and Alejandro Jodorowsky supporters "schooling" sci-fi fans about where a lot of Star Wars ideas and Alien designs originated from. The Lucasfilm fans fought back with Denis Villeneuve's claims that he wanted to make Star Wars, but for adults, and ended up with a movie that looks pretty similar. In the end, it's just a lot of people arguing back and forth.

It seems that Dune will be poised to compete with Star Wars in the eyes of viewers. It's pretty much always been that way, but Denis Villeneuve is attempting to make the ultimate adaptation of Frank Herbert's work. George Lucas made sci-fi history with the first trilogy of movies and everything since has been compared to it, even though some of the ideas were lifted from Herbert's work. Many claim the influence is minimal. However, Tatooine and Arrakis are pretty comparable, as are The Empire and the Imperium. Even the Sarlacc pit and Sandworm are like each other. How about Princess Leia and Princess Alia?

Denis Villeneuve has his work cut out for him, but it seems he may end up with some extra time to work on Dune. It has not been officially announced, but it is likely that the movie will be pushed to 2021, since movie theaters are still struggling to reopen and get people to fill the socially distant seats. Warner Bros. isn't making as much money as they had initially hoped with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, so the studio will probably push Dune further down the road. While we wait to see if that's the case, you can check out Amazon Prime Video's Twitter troll post above.