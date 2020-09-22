Following the recent release of the first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming science fiction epic, Dune, comes the release of the first television spot. The spot gives us another glimpse at the grand, sweeping desert landscapes and thrilling action sequences that will pepper the movie, and focusses again on protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet has discussed the conflicted character recently, addressing his torn allegiances as the son of Duke Leto Atreides and his destiny to become the messiah. "The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero's-journey of sorts," Timothée Chalamet said. "He thinks he's going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that."

Leading such a complex, richly detailed story is no easy task, with director Denis Villeneuve recently explaining why Chalamet is the right actor for the job. "Timothée Chalamet was my first choice at the beginning," Villeneuve said in an interview last month. "There was just one Paul Atreides on Earth right now for me, and there was one name on the list. And I met Timothee and we both agreed spontaneously that we would work together. It was not difficult to convince Timothee. I chose Timothee for several reasons. First of all, he's a phenomenal actor. He is someone that has a lot of depth, someone that is very mature for his age. Because Paul Atreides is an old soul in a young body. And Timothee has that."

The director also declared recently that the story of Dune will span across several movies, with Villeneuve now saying that it will be "at least" two. "The story is so rich and complex that, in order to be faithful to the book, we'll need to make at least two movies. That was a deal right at the start."

Dune has been described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune stars a hugely impressive cast alongside Timothée Chalamet, including Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Zendaya as Chani, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen tribe.

Dune is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, though reports persist that the movie will be postponed amid the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Dune News Twitter account.