Denis Villeneuve's Dune has an impressive main cast, comprising of some of the hottest talent Hollywood has to offer. One such talent is actress/producer/ singer Zendaya, who will be seen in the role of Chani, the love interest of the protagonist Paul Atreides. But while she is excited for her involvement in the project, Zendaya revealed in an interview with InStyle magazine that she will not be seen for very long in the film.

"Dune was incredible. I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, "Oh my gosh!" I called Timothée [Chalamet, who stars in it] and said, "Dude! You should be proud." It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

A couple of interesting tidbits can be gleaned from this statement from Zendaya Coleman. One, the hotly-anticipated trailer for Dune is already cut and ready for release, despite rumors of delays and reshoots doing the rounds of social media. Also, the actress is firmly behind the idea of Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, a sentiment that was recently echoed by Villeneuve.

"Timothee Chalamet was my first choice at the beginning. There was just one Paul Atreides on Earth right now for me, and there was one name on the list. And I met Timothee and we both agreed spontaneously that we would work together. It was not difficult to convince Timothee. I chose Timothee for several reasons. First of all, he's a phenomenal actor. He is someone that has a lot of depth, someone that is very mature for his age. Because Paul Atreides is an old soul in a young body. And Timothee has that."

Considering that Dune will take viewers on an intensely personal intergalactic journey following Paul Atreides on his mission to save his people, it is a good sign that the director and cast of the film are so happy with the actor playing the role of Paul. While Chalamet has made his name as a serious dramatic actor with critically acclaimed parts in past movies, including Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, this is going to be the first time he will head a big-budget franchise, after previously losing out on the role of Spider-Man to Tom Holland.

While often being compared to The Lord of the Rings in terms of the impact it had on its genre, the sci-fi world of Frank Herbert's Dune novels is considered unfilmable by some sections of the fandom and Hollywood. Villeneuve has taken on the challenge of adapting the complex mythology into a series of movies and tv spinoffs, starting with the upcoming Dune, and hopefully continuing with more than one sequel.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Legendary Pictures' Dune features a leading ensemble cast comprising of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Stephen Henderson, and Josh Brolin. Provided there are no further delays, the film arrives in theaters Dec. 18. These quotes arrive to us from INStyle.com.