If you were a fan of the Dungeons & Dragons 80's Saturday morning cartoon that debuted on CBS back in 1983 and ran until 1985, then this should be some exciting news for you. The newest Dungeons & Dragons adventure will contain one or more characters from the original animated series.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, an upcoming D&D adventure set mostly in the Feywild, will feature multiple characters that originally appeared in the cartoon. Chris Perkins, lead story designer, confirmed that several characters from D&D's past will appear in the adventure. "I will just say there are a lot of nods to the past in this adventure, including nods to the D&D cartoon. You will run into one, maybe two characters who appeared in that original show."

The details of which characters would make the new adventure were left out by Perkins. However, recently a fact sheet for the book provided by Wizards of the Coast noted that the characters Warduke, Strongheart, and Kelek would all appear in the game. All three characters were part of the D&D action figure line from the 1980s and also made appearances in the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. It should be noted that these characters also appeared in The Shady Dragon Inn, a D&D accessory that provided several pre-generated NPCs that could be used in any campaign.

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon originally aired on CBS from 1983 to 1985 as part of that network's Saturday morning cartoon block. The good old days when Saturday mornings were all about cartoons, Pee-Wee's Playhouse and WWE (fromally WWF) The simple synopsis for the cartoon goes as follows: "A group of kids from the real world get transported to a fantasy world filled with D&D monsters and characters. This group is then given abilities (corresponding to D&D classes at the time) by a character called the Dungeon Master and they try to figure out a way home. Some of the villains in the cartoon include the evil wizard Venger and the dragon goddess Tiamat. Some of these episodes are don YouTube if you want to grab a bowl of cereal and watch.

We don't know if Venger or the heroes of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon will appear in the new adventure. The cartoon has been referenced several times by Wizards of the Coast in the past and more recently with the release of several Magic: The Gathering variant cards featuring characters from the show and a recent airing of the cartoon on D&D's Twitch channel.

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight will be released on September 21, 2021. We also know that Chris PIne will be staring in a new Dungeons & Dragons movie set to be released in 2022-2023. Michelle Rodriguez is also signed on for the new film. Maybe more of the 80's characters will make their big screen debut?