The cast of the Dungeons & Dragons movie from Paramount and eOne continues to grow with two new names officially joining the project. Previously, it was reported that Chris Pine (Star Trek) would be starring in the big-budget adaptation of the popular fantasy game. Now, it's been announced that Pine will be joined by Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious franchise) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) with the three playing undisclosed roles.

Plot details haven't been revealed for the Dungeons & Dragons movie, and there's no word yet on who the cast members will be playing. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night) will direct the movie. The filmmakers also provided rewrites to the screenplay originally penned by Michael Gilio. Hasbro and eOne are jointly producing and financing the project. Jeremy Latcham will produce alongside Hasbro's Brian Goldner.

Dungeons & Dragons, commonly referred to as D&D, allows for players to create their own characters to embark on a mystical journey in a fantasy setting. Typically, one player serves in the role of the Dungeon Master, serving as the storyteller guiding the other players through the imaginary world. Over the course of their adventures, players "level up" by increasing experience points. For several decades, the series has maintained a strong fan base and has since branched out into other mediums.

New Line Cinema previously released a Dungeons & Dragons movie adaptation in 2000, directed by Courtney Solomon and written by Carroll Cartwright and Topper Lilien. Its cast included Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, and Jeremy Irons, and it followed an empress and two thieves looking for a mythical rod to help them fight an evil warlock. Unfortunately, the movie was a total flop when it was released, and it certainly didn't help that the critical reception was very unkind. Even so, a made-for-TV sequel was released in 2005 followed by a direct-to-DVD sequel in 2012, though they primarily followed all-new characters.

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie from Goldstein and Daley is not to be confused with the TV series that's also in the works for the small screen. Last month, it was reported that John Wick creator and screenwriter Derek Kolstad had been tapped to pitch and pen a series based on the fantasy game. It remains unclear if the movie and TV series will be unconnected or if they'll share the same cinematic universe, leaving the door open to potential crossover possibilities. As with the movie, there's been no information revealed about the plot at this time.

Michelle Rodriguez appeared in the Super Bowl LV spot for F9, the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise that's set to be released on May 28, 2021. Justice Smith also recently wrapped filming on the sequel Jurassic World: Dominion after previously appearing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That movie will be released on June 10, 2022. There's no word yet on when the Dungeons & Dragons movie will start filming, but with the cast starting to grow, a production start date can't be too far off. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.