After taking over a castle in the north-east of England, it looks like the Dungeons & Dragons production has moved onto a new location. Filming got underway last month, with a small number of images being revealed of star Hugh Grant and some unidentified actors in costumes, wielding swords and the like. Now it appears that the team have shifted across the waters to Ireland for filming to continue at Carrickfergus Castle, and we have also had our first look at Michelle Rodriguez in costume to boot.

While most of the filming at the castle was done under the cover of protective screens or inside the castle itself, there were some images of a boat being used outside the castle and Michelle Rodriguez riding a scooter to the shoot, wearing her costume and what appeared to be a set of knuckledusters, which falls in line with her "barbarian" character's description.

Dungeons & Dragons is the latest attempt to bring the fantasy board game to life on the big screen, but should not be mixed up with the animated series of the 1980s, which has been previously rumored to be getting its own live action movie that has yet to materialize. This version is based purely on the lore of the world created for the game, and stars Chris Pratt, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant. There have been very few details revealed about what fans can expect from the movie, with only the odd snippet of characters being seen going to and from the set surfacing so far but giving nothing away about the plot.

For many, the new Dungeons & Dragons is slowly becoming a highly anticipated project, despite it not being due to arrive in cinemas until 2023 and the dubious fate of the last set of movies based on the franchise. Having been original announced in 2013, the reboot of the Dungeons & Dragons franchise was stalled due to a dispute between Warner Bros. and Hasbro over two separate plans to make a movie based on the RPG property. Things began moving again slowly in 2017, but it was not until 2019 that the disputes were all completely put to bed and the film was ready to roll. The script was said to be completed in January 2020, but before anything could progress, the Covid19 pandemic put everything on hold again. With casting news arriving towards the end of the year, production got underway again in April this year.

With fantasy seeing a recent resurgence, there probably couldn't be a better time for another attempt to bring the world of the game back to the big screen. With a strong cast, proven writing and directing team and a much updated special effects arsenal at their disposal, this version of Dungeons & Dragons certainly has what it needs to outshine and outperform its predecessor. While nothing is a given, there seems to be enough interest being generated by the film so far to expect a hit when the movie finally lands in cinemas in 2023.