The long-gestating Dungeons & Dragons movie is finally moving forward. Entertainment One has signed producer Jeremy Latcham, the former Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Marvel Studios, to a first-look deal. The first project on his slate is set to be the movie adaptation of the popular role-playing game.

Hasbro, who controls the Dungeons & Dragons brand, purchased eOne last year to help expand its presence in Hollywood. This is one of the key projects that the studio was looking to jumpstart. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night) are attached to write and direct the feature. Nick Meyer, eOne's President of Film, had this to say in a statement.

"Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale. In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we're thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come."

Dungeons & Dragons has been in various stages of development for years now. A live-action movie was released in 2000, but was largely panned by critics and failed to catch on. The hope, for Hasbro, is that this can get a franchise going, much in the same way they managed to do with Transformers. The toy company has been actively looking to adapt its brands into TV and movies in recent years, cutting various deals with different studios to make it happen.

Jeremy Latcham, meanwhile, has producer credits on some of the biggest franchises of the last decade, including Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers, thanks to his time at Marvel Studios. Latcham also produced 2018's Bad Times as the El Royale. Latcham had this to say about his new deal with eOne in a statement.

"Nick and the entire eOne team have welcomed me into the fold with open arms. Hasbro's incredibly rich library of beloved brands in addition to the opportunity to develop original material makes for a very exciting next step for me as a creative producer. My passion for telling stories steeped in heart, humor and spectacle aligns with D&D's decades of immersive, adventure-driven storytelling, and I am beyond excited to help John and Jonathan, eOne, Paramount, and Wizards of the Coast bring this rich world to filmgoing audiences."

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley previously collaborated with Jeremy Latcham on 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, as the filmmaking duo penned the screenplay, with Latcham producing. There is no word yet on how soon production could begin on Dungeons & Dragons, nor is there any word on casting at this time. When last we heard, the movie was still set up at Paramount Pictures, but that could change as things progress. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Entertainment One.