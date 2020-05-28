We learned earlier this month that things seem to be getting serious with the long-gestating Dungeons & Dragons movie. Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the adaptation for Entertainment One. Now, the filmmakers have elaborated a bit on their take, which is described as fun.

During a recent interview, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley were describing where they are at in the process. They are working on a second draft of the screenplay and have been meeting with department heads remotely, given the current shutdown. At one point, they touched on, in vague terms, what to expect from the movie. Here's what they had to say.

Jonathan Goldstein: We want it to be fun. It's not an out and out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures.

John Francis Daley: D&D is such a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people playing it and the way they speak to each other. So we never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it. But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There's a lot of the spirit of that that we're trying to inject into the movie itself.

This is a project that has been in development for years. Hasbro views it as something that has franchise potential. The toy company has had luck with Transformers in the past and is currently looking to expand some of its other brands in that same way. Speaking further, Jonathan Goldstein explained that Wizards of the Coast, which is owned by Hasbro, has been very helpful in the process.

"We haven't been accosted by players yet, but we are working with the Wizards of the Coast, the brand holders of D&D. They are the experts. We have people there that we work with and it's pretty helpful, because as much as we know about D&D, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the 45 years of lore that's out there, so these guys are such a resource. If we need a particular spell that a [high]-level wizard could do, they could give us a list. It's a lot of fun."

There is no word yet on casting. However, the filmmaker said they expect to do casting over Zoom or Skype, as in-person auditions aren't possible right now. It seems Dungeons & Dragons is moving right along and, barring the unforeseen, should finally get made once productions are allowed to resume.

Jeremy Latcham, the former Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Marvel Studios, will be producing the movie. At present, it hasn't been revealed if Entertainment One will be partnering with a larger studio to distribute and/or finance the movie. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.