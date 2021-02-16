Bridgerton favorite Regé-Jean Page has joined the cast of Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons movie. With Bridgerton quickly becoming one of the most popular offerings on Netflix soon after debuting its freshman season, Page has seen his star rapidly rise since the start of the year. It was recently announced that he'd be making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in an upcoming episode of the sketch comedy series, and now his next big project in Hollywood has been lined up as well.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Regé-Jean Page has closed a deal for a leading role in the live-action Dungeons & Dragons adaptation. He'll be a featured player as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Chris Pine (Star Trek), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious franchise), and Justice Smith Detective Pikachu). As with the other actors, no details on Page's character have yet been revealed as plot details are still firmly under wraps.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly (Game Night) will direct Dungeons & Dragons. The directing duo will be using a screenplay they've co-written based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio. Jeremy Latcham will produce through his deal with studio eOne with Hasbro's Brian Goldner also producing. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount will jointly produce and finance with eOne distributing in the U.K. and Canada and Paramount distributing elsewhere in the world.'

Dungeons & Dragons is a popular fantasy role-playing game where players create their own characters to progress through imaginary medieval worlds. It has served as an inspiration for various adaptations over the years, which includes a live-action movie previously released in theaters in 2000. Though it featured a strong cast, the movie was critically panned but did spawn two sequels released directly to television or home video.

A popular cartoon series from the 1980s based on Dungeons & Dragons took a different approach with the story. It followed a group of children from the real world transported to the Dungeons & Dragons universe where they spend the series trying to find their way back home. It's not yet known if Paramount's upcoming feature will be more of a meta story like the cartoon or if it will be purely set in a mystical fantasy world like the 2000 movie.

According to Netflix, Bridgerton was watched by more than 82 million subscribers within its first month, setting a new record for the streamer. For his starring role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, Page has become one of today's most popular actors in the span of a few weeks. He previously appeared in the Roots miniseries and the ABC drama For the People. Some Bridgerton fans have also called for Page to play the next James Bond with Daniel Craig departing the franchise.

You can catch Page in the first season of Bridgerton which is currently streaming on Netflix. This Saturday, he will also be hosting the next new episode of SNL, giving fans an opportunity to see the actor's more comedic side. Given his performances that we've seen from him so far, there's no doubt he'll do just fine in Dungeons & Dragons. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.