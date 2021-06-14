In what has been a good week for first looks at stars on the sets of their upcoming movies and series', Hugh Grant joined the likes of Harrison Ford, Halle Bailey and Ewan McGregor in giving fans a first glimpse of his upcoming role in the new adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. The 60 year old BAFTA winner plays the villain of the fantasy reboot, which is currently scheduled for a 2023 release, and was pictured on Friday on the set at Wells Cathedral in Somerset, England. While a number of set images from other Dungeons & Dragons shoots going on in the north-east of England provided some unknown characters practicing their sword skills, this time it was Grant's turn in the spotlight in what appeared to be full costume.

In the series of shots, Hugh Grant is seen wearing a white shirt, purple and gold vest with purple neckerchief. As British as the actor is, we can assure you that this is not his everyday attire, which would suggest we are being treated to the first look of his character's appearance in the movie. Appearing to be in serious mode, Grant was pictures walking outside the Cathedral and heading inside, where it is expected filming will be taking place for the next few days. In addition to the actor, an actress was also pictured, once again in a period style pick dress with gold headpiece that looked like it would not be out of place on The Tudors.

Dungeons & Dragons also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Rege-Jean Page fresh from his success in the Netflix series Bridgerton. Rodriguez was also seen around Wells Cathedral, wearing a long robe and brown trousers with long boots in shots that can be seen below, and with production continuing for some time yet, it is likely that we will be given look at more in the near future. For now, these are some of the clearest and most detailed set photos we have seen from the current batch of big movies and series' with productions in full swing.

While this latest attempt to bring the popular table-top game to the big screen - since the last effort back in 2000 and its straight to DVD sequels failed to impress - has been in the works for a long time, it was delayed by several legal battles. After one such battle between Hasbro and Sweetpea Entertainment, who were supposed to be making the movie at the time, the production was moved to Paramount instead. Chris McKay was originally meant to direct, but when he departed the movie, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley took over directorial duties.

Despite the failure of the 2000 movie, hopes are high that this time around the game franchise could get a decent crack at breaking the movie market. While there are no plot details currently available, other than the movie being based on at least the lore of the long-standing game series, the a talented team on the project, we can only wait and see if this versions of Dungeons & Dragons has wings when it arrives in 2023. This news arrives from Daily Mail.