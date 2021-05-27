Bridgerton breakout star and Dungeons & Dragons lead Regé-Jean Page has teased his excitement over fighting dragons in the upcoming adaptation of the popular role-playing game. Speaking briefly about his time so far working on the highly anticipated fantasy flick, the actor sounded thrilled to be paying his bills through the art of imaginary dragon-slaying.

"It's a brilliant job. I'm literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons."

At least the passionate Dungeons and Dragons fanbase can now rest assured that one of the titular, and crucial elements of the game is not being left out. Now we just await an update regarding the dungeons...

Director John Francis Daley also revealed that it was Page's work on Bridgerton that drew them to the actor. "He didn't seem jaded from the onslaught of attention. He's a genuinely nice guy who has a keen awareness of the mechanics of stardom," Daley said, adding that Regé-Jean Page, "naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre."

The long-gestating Dungeons and Dragons movie finally made some headway last year, bringing in Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with the duo attached to write and direct the project. Though not much is known about the direction of the movie, the cast has slowly been brought together, with the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean PageHugh Grant, and Sophilia Lillis all on board to bring the iconic role playing game to life on the big screen.

Character details also remain scarce at present, but it has since been revealed that Lillis will star as a character named Doric, with Hugh Grant set to play the movie's antagonist, Forge Fletcher. We have also had confirmation that filming finally began in early April 2021 in Iceland, with principal photography commencing in Belfast, Northern Ireland later that month.

While plot details remain under wraps, Goldstein and Daley have offered some insight into the movie's tone, with the filmmaker's intending to make a fun movie while avoiding too much comedy. "We want it to be fun. It's not an out and out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures," Jonathan Goldstein revealed.

"D&D is such a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people playing it and the way they speak to each other," added John Francis Daley. "So we never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it. But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There's a lot of the spirit of that that we're trying to inject into the movie itself.

Dungeons and Dragons was originally set to be released later this year on July 23, 2021., but has since suffered several delays. At first, the project was shifted to November 2021, before being pushed back again to May 27, 2022, due to the ongoing global situation. A theatrical release date for Dungeons and Dragons has now been set for March 3, 2023. This comes to us from Variety.

https://screenrant.com/rege-jean-page-dungeons-dragons-movie-fight-reaction/