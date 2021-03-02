The live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie is building up one hell of an ensemble cast, as now Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis have just boarded the project. Word is Grant will be playing the main villain in the movie, an antagonist named Forge Fletcher, while Lillis will play a character named Doric. The two join previously-announced cast members Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and breakout Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Dungeons & Dragons is a role-playing game where players create their own characters to traverse through an imaginary fantasy world. Produced by Paramount and eOne, plot details on the movie are still under wraps. It's not yet clear if the movie will be a straight-up fantasy movie set in a medieval world, or if it will be something more along the lines of Jumanji by incorporating the game-playing aspects into the story.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night) are directing. Jeremy Latcham will produce via his deal with eOne alongside Brian Goldner for Hasbro.

A veteran actor, Grant's movie's have collectively grossed more than $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office. He received a Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in Four Weddings and a Funeral and can be recognized from dozens of other movies, which includes parts in Notting Hill, Love Actually, Cloud Atlas, and Paddington 2. Hugh Grant was also nominated for an Emmy for his role in the BBC miniseries A Very English Scandal. More recently, Grant starred in the acclaimed HBO series The Undoing and played a more humorous role in the Netflix mockumentary Death to 2020.

Sophia Lillis is best known for her breakout role as Beverly Marsh in the hit horror movie It, a role that she reprised in the sequel It: Chapter Two. She also played the younger version of Amy Adams' character in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects and starred as telekinetic teenager Syndey Novak in the Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This. Last year, she co-starred with Sam Leakey in the fantasy horror movie Gretel & Hansel as Gretel.

This won't be the first Dungeons & Dragons movie to hit theaters. Another live-action adaptation was released in theaters in 2000 by New Line Cinema. Directed by Courtney Solomon, the movie starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, Zoe McLellan, and Jeremy Irons. The movie was a box office bomb and the reviews weren't too kind either, but a made-for-TV movie would follow in 2005 followed by a direct-to-DVD sequel in 2011. These movies followed an animated series adaptation from the 1980s have has maintained a cult following for decades.

In January, it was also reported that John Wick creator and writer Derek Kolstad had been hired to write and develop a pitch for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series. This is part of an overall plan for Paramount and eOne to develop several projects set in a new D&D universe. At this time, it's not yet clear if the movie that's in development will have any connections to the Kolstad-created series. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.