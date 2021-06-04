Details surrounding Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons movie are still being kept under lock and key but lead actor and Bridgeton star Regé-Jean Page has finally offered some insight into the project, with the actor revealing that he will play a paladin. As well as revealing this major character detail, Page also revealed that he is more than familiar with the popular Dungeons and Dragons property, which he believes will benefit his performance.

"I've listened to a couple of Dungeons and Dragons podcasts in my time. I played a ton of JRPGs [Japanese role-playing games] and basically everything that's come out of it. I played a ton of Diablo as a teenager, so I'm used to the fact that I play a paladin - that's just what I do, and I know what that means, to a degree. I watched my friends play Baldur's Gate, so I'm like a second-generation Dungeons and Dragoner."

In the world of Dungeons and Dragons, a paladin is a holy knight, crusading in the name of good and order, as well as being a divine spellcaster, which should give Page plenty of material to work with when his character eventually graces the big screen.

Regé-Jean Page has also assured Dungeons and Dragons fans that the script does do the iconic role-playing game justice saying it will be a "huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere."

The movie based on Dungeons and Dragons has been in development since 2015, and finally made major headway last year, bringing in Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with the duo attached to write and direct the project. Though not much is known about the direction of the movie, the project has slowly amassed a very impressive cast, with the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophilia Lillis and, of course, Regé-Jean Page all on board to bring the beloved franchise to life on the silver screen.

Aside from Page's recent revelation that he will portray a paladin, other character details remain scarce at present, though it has since been revealed that Lillis will star as a character named Doric, with Hugh Grant set to play the movie's antagonist, Forge Fletcher.

Goldstein and Daley have also recently offered some insight into the movie's tone, with the filmmaker's intending to make a fun movie while avoiding too much comedy. "We want it to be fun. It's not an out and out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures," Jonathan Goldstein revealed.

Filming on Dungeons and Dragons finally began in early April 2021 in Iceland, with principal photography commencing in Belfast, Northern Ireland later that month. The movie was originally set to be released later this year on July 23, 2021 but has since suffered several delays. At first, the project was shifted to November 2021, before being pushed back again to May 27, 2022, due to the ongoing global situation. Thankfully, a theatrical release date for Dungeons and Dragons has now been set for March 3, 2023. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.

